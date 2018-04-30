Morse Having MVP Season For Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, SD…Facing Brittney Morse in the batters box is serious business.

Brittany Morse, SDSU Senior says: “I mean if I swing as hard as I can I typically miss the ball so I just try and do my best every time…”

Outside of that, not so much.

Krista Wood, SDSU Softball Coach says:”She just cracks jokes all the time, she’s a jokester…”

It took about a year for Brittney to warm up to Brookings, and her South Dakota State teammates to warm up to her, after she transferred in from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Wood:”She’s the clown, but she does work on the field… She’s just been a big part of our offensive line-up…”

And she may be the Summit League’s most valuable player, leading the conference with 56 RBI and a .417 batting average and second in homeruns with 10, all doubling her totals from last season.

Morse:”It means the world to me. We’re going out with a boom. I’m having a great season, we’re having a great season. I just think it’s such a great way to end my career…”

It’s helped SDSU go from perennial punch line in the Summit to near the top with a 31-13 record, making Brittney’s dream of an NCAA Tournament trip…

Morse:”This year has been such a complete turnaround. We have a complete team this year and everyone has a great attitude. Every time you look in the dugout everyone has a big smile on their face. We just have great comraderie this year…”

….no joke.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.