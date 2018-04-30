O’Gorman Leads After 1 Round of Girls City Golf

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The girls city golf tournament started Monday at Prairie Green and the O’Gorman Knights played really well in the wind. As a result they have a 14 shot lead over Roosevelt after 18 holes. Sunni Josephson of the Riders was medalist with an 83. But the it was all Knights. Carly Kunkel and Sophia Salter each had 84’s, Maddie Otta shot an 85 and Sophie Jansa and Shannon McCormick each were at 86 along with Natalie Poppens of Roosevelt.