Scoreboard Monday, April 30th
American League
Toronto 6, Twins 5 (9th)
Men’s Golf
Summit League-2nd Round
608-NDSU
608-Denver
612-South Dakota
638-SDSU (8th)
147-Tate Arends (USD) 2nd
148-Scott Fudenberg (USD) 3rd
157-Jacob Otta (SDSU) 18th
Girls City Golf
1st Round @ Prairie Green
339-O’Gorman
353-Roosevelt
419-Washington
444-Lincoln
83-Sunny Jospehson (RHS)
84-Carley Kunkel & Sophia Salter (OG)
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 5, O’Gorman 4
H.S. Track & Field
War Eagle Conference
Boys
109-West Sioux
102-Gehlen Catholic
99-Unity Christian
71-South O’Brien
Girls
160-Unity Christian
88-MMRU
85-Akron-Westfield
82-Gehlen Catholic