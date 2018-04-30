Scoreboard Monday, April 30th

Scoreboard Monday, April 30th
Scoreboard Monday, April 30th

American League

Toronto 6, Twins 5 (9th)

Men’s Golf

Summit League-2nd Round

608-NDSU
608-Denver
612-South Dakota
638-SDSU (8th)

147-Tate Arends (USD) 2nd
148-Scott Fudenberg (USD) 3rd
157-Jacob Otta (SDSU) 18th

Girls City Golf

1st Round @ Prairie Green

339-O’Gorman
353-Roosevelt
419-Washington
444-Lincoln

83-Sunny Jospehson (RHS)
84-Carley Kunkel & Sophia Salter (OG)

Boys Tennis

Lincoln 5, O’Gorman 4

H.S. Track & Field

War Eagle Conference

Boys

109-West Sioux
102-Gehlen Catholic
99-Unity Christian
71-South O’Brien

Girls

160-Unity Christian
88-MMRU
85-Akron-Westfield
82-Gehlen Catholic

