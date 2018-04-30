Trump says he favors border for NKorea meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he may favor the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea for his proposed summit with the North’s dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Monday that “there’s something that I like” about meeting at the border known as the Demilitarized Zone “because you’re there.”

The president also said that if the talks were successful, the “celebration” at the border would be memorable.

United States and North Korean officials are still negotiating the timing and location of the possible summit.

Trump said a number of other countries were also being considered, including Singapore.

Kim met with this South Korean counterpart, President Moon Jae-in, at the DMZ for talks last week. Trump tried to visit the DMZ while in Asia in November but was thwarted by fog.