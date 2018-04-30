UMinn settles harassment complaints for nearly $300,000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Newly released documents show the University of Minnesota paid nearly $300,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints related to former athletic director Norwood Teague.

He resigned in 2015 after two high-ranking administrators said he sexually harassed them at a senior leadership retreat. Teague apologized for what he said was his “offensive behavior.”

The women signed separate agreements in 2016 and received settlements totaling nearly $300,000 in exchange for waiving any legal claims they might file against the university.

Terms of the settlements hadn’t been disclosed until the Star Tribune and the Wall Street Journal requested the information.