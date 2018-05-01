62nd Annual “Pancake Days” Underway at Sioux Falls Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Downtown Lions Club will be flipping flapjacks all night at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

It’s the 62nd annual “Lion’s Pancake Days.” Eleven grills will be fired up, the volunteers flipping 10,00 pancakes per hour. The Lions Club hosts the fundraiser every year, to raise money for charitable organizations like vision care at the Falls Community Health Clinic.

Over the next two days, the club expects to feed over 10,000 people. Serving up approximately 60,000 pancakes.

“We plan on it being big every year, we expect to serve at least 10,00 people here between tonight and tomorrow, that’s not counting the kids 6 and under, so right around 12,000 people total,” said JD Cotton with the Sioux Falls Downtown Lion’s Club.

The event runs until eight on Tuesday night, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The cost is $7 at the door, kids six and under are free.