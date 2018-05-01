Cause of Mina grain elevator fire will remain undetermined

MINA, S.D. (AP) – Authorities do not suspect foul play in a fire that extensively damaged an idled grain elevator complex in Mina.

Ipswich Fire Chief Tracy Hutson tells the American News that the state fire marshal will not investigate, and the cause of the Sunday blaze will remain undetermined.

Hutson says the elevator is used during the fall harvest, but it was empty at the time of the fire.

The fire destroyed the main elevator. Two adjacent silos remain standing but their structural integrity isn’t yet known. No one was hurt.