Curt Fredrickson Retires After 39 Years at Northern

Aberdeen, S.D.– Northern State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Curt Fredrickson announced this afternoon his retirement after 39 seasons with the Wolves. Fredrickson leaves his post as the winningest coach in Northern State history with an 846-306 record, two NAIA National Championships and numerous conference titles.

“It has been a great 39 years at Northern State,” noted Fredrickson. “I am very proud of the fact that all of my collegiate coaching has been at one school; my alma mater. I would like to thank all of my former players for being so supportive and loyal over the years, and my assistant coaches who have helped in our success.”

In his final season with the Wolves, Fredrickson won a share of both the NSIC North Division and NSIC Overall Championships. The overall crown was the first for NSU in 20 years, since last winning in 1997-98. Northern went 26-6 overall, qualifying for their fifth straight NCAA Central Region Tournament, and notching their first regional victory in those five seasons over Arkansas Tech. Jill Conrad and Miranda Ristau were named to the NSIC All-Conference teams, with Ristau earning the NSIC Player of the Year honors. The Warner native was named the CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year®, as well as a member of the D2CCA and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention teams.

“We want to congratulate and thank Coach Fred for a historic career at NSU,” explained Josh Moon, NSU director of athletics. “What he has accomplished here is unprecedented – to win 846 games at one institution says a lot about his belief and dedication to NSU, Aberdeen, and the many student-athletes he has coached over the years.”

Fredrickson undoubtedly left his mark on Northern State Athletics and the Wolves women’s basketball program. The Aberdeen native started his career with the Wolves as a student-athlete on the football and baseball teams, earning All-American honors in both sports in 1974. He joined the NSU coaching staff as a football assistant following his playing career, and was named the head women’s basketball coach in 1977-78.

“One word describes Curt Fredrickson from the day he came on campus as a freshman athlete through his career as a coach – COMPETITOR,” described former NSU athletics director and head football coach, Jim Kretchman. “Congratulations and thanks for ‘finishing the race’ the way you began.”

He has received Coach of the Year honors from the South Dakota Press Association, Royal Order of the Gyps, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (4), Midwest Independent Region (2) and NAIA District 12 (3).

“Coach Fred is a cornerstone of Northern State University athletics,” added NSU President Dr. Tim Downs. “His accomplishments at Northern are historic and he will go down as one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of college basketball. Being a coach is a selfless occupation. Being a coach at the same institution for 39 years is exceptional. On behalf of all Northern employees, past and present, I’d like to thank Coach Fred and his family, especially Vicki, for being Wolves for life.””

He surpassed 700 wins on Jan. 2, 2012, in a win over Upper Iowa and hurdled the 800-win mark on Nov. 21, 2016, in a victory over Nebraska Kearney. He is a member of four hall of fames (Northern State University, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, NAIA and South Dakota), and has been honored as the NSIC Coach of the Year on seven occasions.

“He has truly elevated the entire university during his 40+ years as a student-athlete and coach – from an All-American dual-sport athlete, to winning the first and only (so far) team national championships in our history, to finishing his career with five straight NCAA Tournament appearances and an overall NSIC Championship this past season,” added Moon. “Our women’s basketball program is one of the most respected and tradition-rich programs in the country thanks to the winning culture that Coach Fred has built over the years. We are excited for Coach and Vicki as they begin the next chapter of their lives!”

During Fredrickson’s tenure, the Wolves have played in five NAIA national tournaments, winning the NAIA II national title in 1991-92 and 1993-94, finishing second in 1992-93, claiming third in 1980-81, and finishing among the final eight teams in 1994-95. Fredrickson’s Wolves also collected two district basketball championships and two regional crowns. Fredrickson was named the NAIA II National Coach of the Year in 1992 and again in 1994.

“The consistent success that Coach Fredrickson has achieved at Northern over his 39-year career is remarkable and legendary,” explained Bob Olson, former NSU athletics director and head men’s basketball coach. “His impact on student-athletes at NSU over the years is another measure of success. I’m very proud to have worked alongside of Coach Fredrickson for many of those years, and congratulate both him and Vicki and wish them all the best.”

His tradition of winning is unprecedented at NSU, recording 23, 20-plus win seasons and two, 30-plus win seasons. He has coached 32, 1,000 point scorers; 63 all-conference selections; eight All-Americans; and three Academic All-Americans®. Coach “Fred” left a legacy of athletic excellence that will live on forever at NSU.

“A big thank you to the fans in the Aberdeen area for treating our players so well, and making us NCAA national attendance leaders at the Division II level for the last 10 years,” added Fredrickson.

Fredrickson’s family includes his wife, Vicki; daughter, Lindsey; and two boys, Cole and Blair.

Curt Fredrickson Year-By-Year Overall Conference Year School W L W L Finish 1977-78 Northern State 23 2 — — — 1978-79 Northern State 24 4 — — — 1979-80 Northern State 26 3 — — — 1980-81 Northern State 28 4 — — — 1981-82 Northern State 20 5 — — — 1982-83 Northern State 24 3 — — — 1985-86 Northern State 20 8 9 3 2nd 1986-87 Northern State 19 10 8 4 2nd 1987-88 Northern State 28 3 11 1 1st 1988-89 Northern State 20 9 10 2 2nd 1989-90 Northern State 20 6 10 2 2nd 1990-91 Northern State 25 6 9 3 2nd 1991-92* Northern State 30 4 10 2 1st 1992-93 Northern State 28 7 8 4 3rd 1993-94 Northern State 32 1 12 0 1st 1994-95 Northern State 28 3 11 1 1st 1995-96 Northern State 20 7 7 5 3rd 1996-97* Northern State 24 5 11 1 1st 1997-98 Northern State 23 6 10 2 1st 1998-99 Northern State 15 12 9 3 2nd 1999-00 Northern State 26 6 15 3 2nd 2000-01 Northern State 19 9 14 4 2nd 2001-02 Northern State 19 9 13 5 T2nd 2002-03 Northern State 12 17 8 10 6th 2003-04 Northern State 13 15 8 8 T3rd 2004-05 Northern State 17 12 8 6 T4th 2005-06 Northern State 25 7 11 3 2nd 2006-07 Northern State 20 9 12 6 3rd 2007-08 Northern State 12 16 8 10 7th 2008-09 Northern State 12 15 8 12 10th 2009-10 Northern State 15 13 11 9 7th 2010-11* Northern State 21 9 16 6 T2nd 2011-12 Northern State 15 14 10 12 T8th 2012-13 Northern State 16 12 11 11 T9th 2013-14* Northern State 24 7 17 5 3rd 2014-15 Northern State 26 7 16 6 2nd 2015-16 Northern State 23 8 17 5 4th 2016-17 Northern State 24 7 16 6 3rd 2017-18 Northern State 26 6 19 3 1st Total 846 306 373 173

*NSIC Coach of the Year