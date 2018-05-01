Defendants in Rapid City homicide say arrests were illegal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man and woman accused in a deadly Rapid City shooting are asking the court to throw out evidence gathered after their arrest, saying they were illegally apprehended on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 21-year-old Maricelo Garcia has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee in October. Garcia is accused of killing him, and 19-year-old Cierra Walks is charged with being an accessory. She has pleaded not guilty.

The defendants’ lawyers believe their arrests were illegal because they were made on the reservation based on a state warrant.

Prosecutors say that Garcia and Walks were arrested through the authority of the Black Hills Fugitive Task Force, a multi-agency team coordinated by the U.S. Marshals Service.