Former US Attorney Randy Seiler to Join Attorney General Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former US Attorney Randy Seiler is joining the race for South Dakota’s next Attorney General.

A native of Herreid, South Dakota, Seiler served 22 years with the US Attorney’s office, including as US Attorney for the district of South Dakota under President Obama.

He retired from the post in 2017.

Seiler says he plans to make the fight against meth his primary priority if elected, with a response that includes prosecution, prevention, and treatment.

He’s expected to hold a formal campaign announcement on Thursday.