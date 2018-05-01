Gray Television, Inc. Agrees to Buy KDLT-TV

Atlanta, GA – Gray Television, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Red River Broadcasting Company to acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 million in cash. The acquisition of KDLT-TV would unite the station’s strong staff and legacy of community leadership with Gray’s KSFY-TV, which serves as the market’s ABC and CW affiliate.

This transaction continues Gray’s investment in South Dakota. In the fall of 2016, KSFY-TV moved into a new, technologically advanced facility in downtown Sioux Falls that includes additional space to operate a second television station’s local news and sales operations.

This spring, Gray inaugurated a remodeled and expanded building at the foot of the Black Hills in Rapid City to bring new state of the art technology to its ABC and Fox affiliates in that

market, KOTA-TV and KEVN-LP.

The acquisition of KDLT-TV is subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals.