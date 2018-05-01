Karly Peters in Girls Special Event 200 M

Karly Peters in Girls Special Event 200 M

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The 93rd Howard Wood Dakota Relays are this coming weekend in Sioux Falls and the special events are always among the top attractions. Tuesday the field was announced for the girls 200 Meter. The headliners is T’Nia Riley of Minnesota North who’s won the last 2 state titles in the 100 and 200 in Class A. But local runners like Karley Peters of Parker who won the 100, 200, 400 and anchored the 4 x 200 in the State “B” last spring help make it a very strong field. Caelyn Valandra-Prue of Todd County is the defending State “A” 400 champ and record-holder.

Here are the 8 lane assignments…

Erin Kinney-Harrisburg Kyah Watson-RC Stevens Hannah Young-RC Central T’Nia Riley-Minneapolis North Rose Gaye-Fargo Davies Caelyn Valandra-Prue-Todd County Shayla Howell-Belle Fourche Karley Peters-Parker