Madison Dairy Queen Nominated for National Small Business Honor

MADISON, S.D. – A South Dakota Dairy Queen that takes the cake on Miracle Treat Day could be recognized by President Trump.

The DQ in Madison has been owned by the Mork family since 1964. For more than a decade, the location has been at the top of the list for blizzard sales on Miracle Treat Day.

Senator Mike Rounds has nominated the family-owned business to be small business of the day for National Small Business Week.

Each year, the president issues a proclamation for the week, to recognize the important contributions of small business owners.