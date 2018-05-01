Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD Seized During Brookings County Traffic Stop

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 19 and 20-year-old on felony drug charges after being stopped for a traffic violation.

At around 3 p.m. on April 26th, a Brooking County Deputy stopped a 2008 Ford Explorer for a traffic violation on I-29. During the stop, Brookings County officials say the deputy found nearly 10 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, edible marijuana, adderall pills, and several other drug paraphernalia items.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Jack Humphrey and 20-year-old John O’Neal, both from Iowa. They are charged with distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana, ingest substance to become intoxicated, ingestion of a controlled substance as felony, possession of marijuana 1-10 pounds, possession of a controlled drug or substance, distribute/manufacture of a controlled drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held at the Brookings County Detention Center on a $10,000.00 cash bond.