Paul TenHaken Elected Next Mayor of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After months of campaigning, controversy and election chatter, he people of Sioux Falls have elected a new mayor.

That new leader is Paul TenHaken in a landslide.

The former click rain CEO pulled in 63 percent of the vote in today’s runoff election — defeating Jolene Loetscher by more than 8,000 votes.

TenHaken was also the leading vote getter in last month’s election. This marks just the second time in the last five runoffs that a candidate earned the most votes in both the regular and run-off elections.

KDLT’S Allison Royal has the latest from TenHaken’s watch party.