Police say Iowa officer shot driver who’d rammed 2 cruisers

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a man who rammed his pickup truck into two Council Bluffs police vehicles during a chase was taken into custody after being shot by an officer.

Council Bluffs police said in a news release that the pickup entered southbound Interstate 29 soon after the chase around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The truck left I-29 at the H10 interchange and headed north along a frontage road until it returned to the interstate.

Police say the pickup driver then intentionally rammed two police cruisers, and one of the officers shot him.

He was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Two officers were treated at another area hospital and discharged.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.