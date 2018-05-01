SD Board of Regents Announces Sheila Gestring as President of USD

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Board of Regents has named Sheila Gestring, vice president of finance and chief financial officer at the University of South Dakota as the University’s 18th president.

She succeeds James Abbott, who is retiring after 21 years at USD. Abbott is also the second longest-serving president in the university’s history.

Gestring has been with USD as the chief financial officer since 2010 and has been on the finance staff since 2006.

Gestring will take the position on June 22, 2018.