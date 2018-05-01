Secretary of state reminds voters not to post ballot photos

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s secretary of state is reminding voters not to post ballot selfies as the June primary election approaches.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says posting on social media a photo of a marked ballot showing how someone voted is illegal.

State law says people can’t publicize official ballots after they’re marked in a way that reveals the contents of the ballot or the candidates who received their vote.

Absentee voting for the primary election started April 20, and the election will be held June 5. High-profile races for voters to decide include Republican primaries for governor and U.S. House.