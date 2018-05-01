Sioux Falls Regional Airport Hosting TSA Pre-Check Enrollment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Enrollment will be offered at Sioux Falls Regional Airport from April 30 to May 4, 2018 in the main floor conference room of the airport.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TSA Pre-Check allows travelers to leave their shoes, coat and belt on. Laptops can be kept in its cases and travel-size liquids and gels are allowed to stay in carry-on bags during the security checkpoint screening process.

Interested individuals should make an appointment now by going online to www.tsa.gov/precheck. Click on the words “Start Application Now” to begin the enrollment process. Select “Sioux Falls Regional Airport” as the enrollment center location.

Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and certified copy of a birth certificate and fingerprints will be collected during the in-person session.

The application fee is $85 and status is good for five years.