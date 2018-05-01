SOUND: Loetscher’s Reaction to Runner-Up Vote

Nicole Griffith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Paul TenHaken has been elected as the next mayor of Sioux Falls.

He defeated Jolene Loetscher by more than 8,000 votes. Click on the video box to hear Loetscher’s remarks.

