SOUND: Loetscher's Reaction to Runner-Up Vote May 1, 2018 Nicole Griffith SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Paul TenHaken has been elected as the next mayor of Sioux Falls. He defeated Jolene Loetscher by more than 8,000 votes. Click on the video box to hear Loetscher's remarks.