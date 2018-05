Sioux Falls’ Influential Sylvia Henkin Dies at 96

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls’ Sylvia Henkin has passed away at the age of 96.

Henkin served as the first woman president of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and held many other civic positions. The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce tells KDLT News they received the call yesterday.

Stay with KDLT News on this developing story.