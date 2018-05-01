Tatewin Means Announces Attorney General Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Democratic candidate has entered the race for Attorney General.

Former Oglala Sioux Tribe Attorney General Tatewin Means announced her campaign on Friday. Tatewin says taking on issues surrounding addiction, mental health, child abuse and juvenile justice reform are some of her top priorities.

The Rapid City woman is currently the chair of graduate studies at Oglala Lakota College. Means would be the first Native American woman to serve as the State’s Attorney General.

Republican candidates in the race include John Fitzgerald, Jason Rounds-Berg, and state Senator Lance Russell.