Wieneke Excited to be a Minnesota Viking

Wieneke Excited to be a Minnesota Viking

Former SDSU wide receiver Jake Wieneke was the happiest college player not to be drafted Saturday night. As the final picks were being announced, the Maple Grove native was just hoping not to be selected so he could sign a free agent contract with the team he grew up cheering for. It happened and now Jake will head to the rookie mini-camp Friday along with Max Mickey of USF and Austin Kuhnert-NDSU (SF Roosevelt)…