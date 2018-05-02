Clinton impeachment lawyer to represent Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Veteran Washington, D.C., lawyer Emmet Flood, who represented President Bill Clinton during his impeachment process, is joining the White House to represent President Donald Trump in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that Flood would be joining the White House staff to “represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt.”

The law firm of Williams & Connolly confirmed that Flood is departing.

Earlier Wednesday, the White House said Ty Cobb, the point person in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, is retiring at the end of this month.