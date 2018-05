Election Recap With Dave Munson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The next mayor of Sioux Falls has been named.

Paul TenHaken defeated Jolene Loetscher in the runoff election Tuesday night by over 8,000 votes. One of those who endorsed TenHaken, former Sioux Falls mayor Dave Munson, talked with KDLT’s Simon Floss recapping the election, comparing his time in office to the present, how the city has changed, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Take a look.