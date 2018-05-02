Ellsworth AFB Considered to House New Fleet of B-21 Bombers

ELLSWORTH AFB – The United States Air Force’s newest generation of stealth bombers could be coming to South Dakota.

The powerful B-21 bomber, also known as the “Raider” will eventually replace the nation’s fleet of B-1’s, once they retire.

“The B-1 has been the workhorse for the military over these last few years, and we hope the 21, when it replaces the B-1, will be up to that job as well,” said Senator John Thune.

The B-1 bomber has been a staple at South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base for decades, but the next generation bomber making its way in and Ellsworth could be the first base in the nation to house it.

“It’s encouraging news clearly for the people at Ellsworth Air Force Base and rapid city and the black hills and all of western South Dakota, but it’s a good story for all of South Dakota,” said Senator Thune.

The United States Air Force selected Ellsworth as one of the top three contenders to receive the first fleet.

Texas’ Dyess Air Force Base and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri are also contenders.

Senator John Thune says recent expansion of Ellsworth’s training range makes the base a top choice:

“They’ve got now these sort of threat emitters on the ground that create circumstances that you would find in a theater combat so the training opportunities now are such that it just makes Ellsworth a very attractive base. ”

However the base will need infrastructure upgrades to accommodate something other than the conventional B-1 platform.

“The B-21 is going to be a nuclear platform so that will require at Ellsworth some improvement investment in some of the facilities, the weapons storage for example”

Air Force officials will be making site visits to each of the three considered bases over the next year.

A selection decision is expected sometime in 2019, with the fleet rolling out in the mid-2020s.

Regardless of where they end up, Thune says the new stealth bomber – with an ability to go undetected by radar – will be an integral part to the nation’s security.

“In the future, it’s a capability that we’re really going to need.”

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today issued the following statement on Ellsworth Air Force Base being named one of three bases evaluated to receive the first B-21 Raider Bombers.

“I welcome today’s decision to include Ellsworth Air Force Base as a candidate to be the first base to receive the new B-21 Raider bomber,” said Rounds. “It reaffirms the vital role Ellsworth plays in our national defense. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I will continue working with Secretary Wilson and others to make certain the Air Force fully considers the tremendous value of Ellsworth and the value to our nation of placing the B-21 there as soon as possible.”

Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after the U.S. Air Force announced Ellsworth Air Force Base has been selected as one of three reasonable alternatives for a B-21 bomber base. The Air Force expects to have a fleet of at least 100 aircraft and intends to maintain three main operational bases beginning in the mid-2020s.

“Mission after mission, America has turned to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the brave men and women serving there have delivered. I’m awfully proud of that,” said Noem. “From the expanded Powder River Training Complex to the good work done by the Ellsworth Development Authority, we’ve seen Ellsworth’s national security role grow. I’m thrilled Ellsworth will have the opportunity to continue serving a mission-critical role as home to America’s next-generation workhorse: the B-21 bomber.”