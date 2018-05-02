Ellsworth under consideration to get first B-21 bombers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota is a candidate to be the first base to receive the next-generation B-21 bomber.

Rounds, a Senate Armed Services Committee member, said Wednesday the decision reaffirms the “vital role Ellsworth plays in our national defense.”

Rounds’ office says Ellsworth is one of three bases, including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, under evaluation to get the first B-21s. A decision is expected in 2019.

South Dakota U.S. Sen. John Thune says the move confirms the Air Force’s intent to base B-21s at Ellsworth. A spokesman for the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth didn’t immediately return an email requesting comment from The Associated Press. An Air Force spokeswoman said the agency would comment later Wednesday.

The base currently houses B-1 bombers.