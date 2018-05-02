Farmers Getting Crops in Ground After Weather Delays Planting Season

COLTON, S.D.- Farmers are finally beginning to plant crops this week. The USDA released crop reports showing just how behind South Dakota is because of the weather.To give you perspective, last year 68 percent of oats were planted at the start of May, but this year it’s only 7 percent.

Farmer Jeff Thompson is excited to start planting. He’s been eagerly waiting for warm weather to plant his corn and soybeans on his farm in Colton.

“It was just week after week of snow,” said Thompson.

“Gets more hectic you know,more stress you know, getting everything set up and going and there’s going to be a time crunch.

The longer snow season and cold temperatures made the soil undesirable for planting. Mondays rain also set them back. Now that we don’t have the rain and the snow, Jeff says that it’s warm enough that the soil is in perfect condition for planting season.

“We’ll be planting tomorrow hopefully if we don’t get any rain tonight,” said Thompson.

Right now the USDA says 0 percent of corn is planted compared to the average 13 percent around this time of year. Soybeans are also at zero percent and usually are around one percent.

“We’re still in a good time to get the crop in,” said Thompson.

He’s trying to get as much as he can done now while the weather is nice.

“Cost us more money in the long run if it gets drug out to much more,” said Thompson.

Although he has time other farmers do not.

“Guys that plant wheat farther north and west, you now they’re very far behind,” said Thompson.

There’s only a certain window of time. Usually they’d be done by the end of next week. The USDA says last year 83 percent of wheat was already planted by this time, but farmers are only at 12 percent currently.

So if your looking for jeff or any other farmer these next several weeks you’ll probably find them on their tractors.

“Get the crop planted, get it growing, control weeds and pray,” said Thompson.

They’ll be in focus mode to make up for lost time.