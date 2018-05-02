Ford adds 26,000 vans to recall for fire risk

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is expanding a full-size van recall to fix wiring problems that could cause fires, and it’s warning drivers to park the vans outside until they’re repaired.

The company on Wednesday added 26,000 Transit vans from 2015 through 2017 to an October recall, bringing the total to almost 100,000 in North America.

The recall covers vans with a trailer tow computer module. Water can enter the module and cause corrosion. That can cause an electrical short and an increased fire risk even if the ignition is off. Ford knows of two fires in Canada but no injuries.

Corrosion also can cause seat belt pretensioner activation, rapid turn-signal flashing and other problems.

Dealers will add a fuse and a drain hole in the driver’s door step well. Parts are available now.