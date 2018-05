Fredrickson Happy With Krueger as New NSU WBB Coach

Fredrickson Happy With Krueger as New NSU WBB Coach

ABERDEEN, SD… Tuesday the Northern Wolves announced the retirement of Curt Fredrickson as women’s basketball coach after 39 years and 846 wins. They also named Paula Krueger as his replacement. And no-one was happier than Fredrickson who brought her back to Aberdeen to be Associate Head Coach.