Healthy Power Bars for People on the Go

They’re easy, they’re healthy, and they’re filling for those looking for a quick snack to grab when you’re on the go. Chef Scott Teal with Hy-Vee on Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls offers up a delicious alternative to prepackaged power bars. You’re going to want to give these a try.

Winning Wild Energy Bars

1 cup pecans, 1 cup rolled oats, 2/3 cup dates, 2 T chia seeds, 1 t vanilla, 1 t cinnamon, pinch nutmeg, 1/2 c. nut butter, 1/4 c. honey, 1 scoop protein powder

To make:

In food processor, pulse pecans into very small pieces, add dates and pulse 4 or 5 more times. Add rest of ingredients to bowl and pulse until dough forms. Press into a plastic lined 8×8 pan, cover and refrigerate overnight. Will keep 10 days or can be frozen for 3 months.