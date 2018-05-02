“Heartbeat” Bill Passes Through Iowa Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country. Republican lawmakers with control of the statehouse passed the so-called “heartbeat” bill early Wednesday, with back-to-back chamber votes along party lines. The legislation would effectively ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with exemptions for cases of rape and incest. Critics say that would ban the medical procedure before some women know they’re pregnant.