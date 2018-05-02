Iowa man gets 10 years for woman’s death after collision

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – A 60-year-old man has been imprisoned for the death of a woman after a collision in northern Iowa.

Court records say Paul Wood, of Manly, was given 10 years in prison Monday at his sentencing in Mason City. He’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and two counts of drug possession.

Prosecutors say he had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when his pickup truck crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 65 south of Mason City and struck an oncoming vehicle. The collision killed 22-year-old Griselda Tello, a nurse at a Mason City hospital.