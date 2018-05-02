Iowa voters approve $13.5M bond for law enforcement center

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) – Voters in a northern Iowa county have approved a $13.5 million bond to pay for a new law enforcement center and improvements to a 77-year-old courthouse.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Floyd County voters approved the bond issue Tuesday.

The new law enforcement center will include a 32-bed jail, sheriff’s offices, communications center and an emergency operations center. An atrium and entrance will be built between the center and the courthouse. The courthouse will also receive a central heating and cooling system and new windows.

The state jail inspector found in 2013 that the jail doesn’t meet standards.

County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says work on finalizing the design plans will likely start immediately. She expects construction bids to open later this year and construction to begin in the fall or next spring.