Judge rules North Dakota cannot ban security firm from state

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A judge has ruled that North Dakota cannot ban North Carolina-based private security firm TigerSwan from the state because it isn’t licensed.

The Private Investigative and Security Board sued TigerSwan last June, alleging the company operated illegally in the state during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. TigerSwan had been hired by Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners to handle security as pipe was laid in North Dakota.

Judge John Grinsteiner has rejected the board’s request to ban the company. He hasn’t yet ruled on whether TigerSwan operated illegally in the state and might be subject to fines.

TigerSwan attorney Lynn Boughey thinks any fines should be handled administratively and not through the courts. He’s asked the judge to dismiss the rest of the case. Grinsteiner didn’t immediately rule.