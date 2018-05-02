Planting of small grains in South Dakota continues to lag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Planting of small grains crops in South Dakota continues to lag behind the average pace.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 12 percent of the spring wheat is seeded, behind the five-year average of 63 percent. Last year at this time, 83 percent of the crop was planted.

Seven percent of the oats crop is in the ground, behind the average pace of 68 percent.

The state’s winter wheat crop remains mostly in fair-to-good condition.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 88 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 71 percent in those categories, both relatively unchanged over the week.