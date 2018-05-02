Social Media’s Role in the Mayoral Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Just a few years ago, social media and city elections were strangers. Now, never-before-seen tools like Facebook Live and sponsored posts have forever changed the campaign game.

Sometimes, a few clicks can do the trick.

Director of Digital at Epicosity, Christropher Kappen, says this city election was unique in that social media was a key player. Sponsored posts, which candidates pay for, allow candidates to target their key demographics.

“By building a social platform early on in the campaign process, they were able to carry that across the finish line,” said Kappen.

A couple weeks ago, KDLT spoke with a professor from Augustana University who studies campaigns, just like the mayoral race. She hypothesized that Paul and Jolene did the best in the campaign because they utilized social media the most effectively.

“Every single day, these candidates were giving an update to their core fan base, their core followers, and they were able to put those followers to work on a place where everybody’s active on,” said Kappen.

Mayor-elect Paul TenHaken says he used social media “the most aggressively”. He says his team paid for lots of sponsored posts. This way, he could select the peak time he wanted it to appear on targeted voters’ screens.

For example, TenHaken could buy a Facebook post that targets millennial women under 35 in the Sioux Falls area.

“I would share things about my family, about my work life, about my social life, because I think people to want know ok, other than being a poltician or being a business guy, who is he?” said TenHaken.

TenHaken would usually schedule sponsored content in the mornings or evenings – before or after people typically work. This way, people wouldn’t scroll to the emotional content.

“When you hit on a nerve with something, and you post something that strikes an emotional chord, people tend to share that,” said TenHaken.

TenHaken also utilized Facebook Live – a new tool that’s a gamechanger for campaigns. Going live gave voters a window into his everyday world. Now, Tenhaken hopes to transition his Facebook page into a mayoral page.