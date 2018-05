Solid Attack Has Led to 30 Wins for USF Softball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The NSIC softball tournament starts Thursday in Sioux Falls at Bowden Field and Sherman Park and the Cougars of USF are co-hosting along with Augustana. Kelsey Thompson’s team put together a 30-17 season thanks in part to a very potent offensive attack. They open the NSIC tournament against a 38-11 MN-Duluth team at noon on their home field at Sherman Park.