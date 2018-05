Sunday: B-Squad Dog Rescue’s Miles for Mutts 5K & Family Dog Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – B-Squad Dog Rescue helps dogs in need find loving homes across South Dakota and the weekend, dog lovers in the Sioux Empire have a chance to lend their support.

The Miles for Mutts 5K and Dog Walk takes place this Sunday. Jayme and Mandi join us in the studio along with some special guests to tell us about this weekend.