The Banquet Expanding to 2nd Location; Launches $1.6M Capital Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls food bank is making moves to expand to a second location in the city’s west side.

The Banquet announced on Wednesday that they will be adding a second campus off Marion Road and 5th Street. The Delbridge family donated two acres of land to the project and The Banquet is now trying to raise $1.6 million to cover construction costs.

The Banquet currently operates out of its main location at 8th Street and Indiana Avenue, plus rented space at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds.

They say a new facility of their own will help serve the needs of the community members across town.

The new facility will include a dining room, kitchen, indoor waiting are and restrooms. The Banquet currently serves 200,00 meals a year.