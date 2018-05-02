Woman who robbed Spearfish bank sentenced to federal prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Belle Fourche woman who admitted robbing a Spearfish bank a year ago has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Authorities say 23-year-old Kaycee Teppo entered the Pioneer Bank and Trust on May 18, 2017, and gave a teller a note saying she had a gun and demanding money. She later turned herself in to authorities. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Teppo eventually pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors. She was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison. A restitution hearing will be held later.