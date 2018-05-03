4 detained in death of girl who took her own life

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Police say four people have been detained in the death of a 17-year-old girl who took her own life in Yankton.

Authorities say the girl died early Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen says another 17-year-old girl and four males, ages 18 to 20, are expected to face “ancillary charges” in connection with the shooting. Police provided no further details.