47-year-old Mitchell man sentenced for raping teenage girl

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A 47-year-old Mitchell man has been sentenced to serve a decade in prison for raping a teenage girl early this year.

The Daily Republic reports that Steven Nichols took a plea deal in March to reduce a first-degree rape charge to fourth-degree rape.

Judge Chris Giles sentenced Nichols to 15 years in the state penitentiary but suspended five years and gave him credit for serving 100 days in jail since his arrest in January.

Nichols also must pay more than $3,200 in fines, costs and restitution, along with repaying public defender fees.