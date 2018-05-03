Badlands Pawn Signs Come Down as Building Most Likely Goes to Auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s official, Dollar Loan Center has sold all of its South Dakota location.

What’s left of payday loan businessman Chuck Brennan’s South Dakota operation is most likely headed for the auction block.

On Thursday, workers began removing the “Badlands Pawn” signs for the 60,000 square foot building on Russell Street in Sioux Falls.

The building has been for sale since September of last year with a list price of $9,450,000. So far, there have been no offers.

According to the company, if no one buys the property in the next six weeks, it will be put up for auction. The same goes for Badlands Speedway near Brandon which is also listed for sale for $9,450.000.