Canton’s New Performance Center Set to Open in October

CANTON, S.D. – The music theatre program at Canton high school are flourishing, but artists will soon be performing from a new stage.

The current performance center at Canton seats a total of 450 people, which creates spacing issues for a community that has a history of strong performance of the arts.

Teachers say that if the concert starts at 7 p.m., families and community members will line up outside the doors as early as 4 p.m. just to be able to get a few of the high demand seats.

Organizers say they see a new performance center as a place not just for students, but for the entire Canton community.

“We hope that it can be used by anyone that needs a bigger space that wants to perform in a hall like the Pavilion, but maybe doesn’t have the price tag of the Pavilion,” said Jake Versteeg, a vocal instructor for 6-12th graders.

Construction is expected to continue throughout the summer and into the upcoming school year, with a grand opening scheduled in October.