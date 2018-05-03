Former US Attorney Randy Seiler Joins Attorney General Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former US Attorney Randy Seiler is joining the race for South Dakota’s next Attorney General.

He made a formal campaign announcement this afternoon in Sioux Falls.

A native of Herreid, South Dakota, Seiler served 22 years with the US Attorney’s office, including two years as US Attorney for the district of South Dakota under President Obama.

He retired from the post last year.

Seiler says serving in the US Attorney’s office has given him the best preparation to become Attorney General.

“The law that I was practicing, working with victims, making decisions that were in the best interest of South Dakota, following the law faithfully and honestly. That’s what I wanted to do,” said Seiler.

Seiler will fight for the Democratic nomination against Tatewin Means. John Fitzgerald, John Rounds-Big, and state Senator Lance Russell are running as Republicans.

Each party will choose their candidates at conventions in June.