Idled grocery store in Tripp to reopen under new ownership

TRIPP, S.D. (AP) – Residents of Tripp are getting their grocery store back.

Mayor Vic Olson tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that the owners of Ron’s Market stores in Plankinton, Stickney and White Lake are buying the Tripp store that’s been vacant for three months.

The former owner closed the store on Jan. 31 due to declining sales. The store is to reopen next week under the new ownership.

The Tripp Development Corp. had planned to buy the store and turn it into a community-owned business or a cooperative, but Olson says the Ron’s Market owners stepped forward and the sale fell into place quickly.