Jacks Wrestlers to host Arizona State at Pentagon

BROOKINGS, SD…South Dakota State University and Arizona State University will hit the mat for a wrestling dual at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 11.

The two programs are bringing back two recently crowned national champion wrestlers in Seth Gross (SDSU) and Zahid Valencia (ASU). Gross became SDSU’s first Division I national champion in any sport by winning the 133-pound title against Stevan Micic from Michigan. Valencia completed an undefeated season (32-0) by defeating Penn State’s Mark Hall for the 174-pound crown.

SDSU’s new head coach, Damion Hahn, inherits a Jackrabbit squad that finished the 2017-18 season ranked 12th in the country.

“We’re looking forward to starting our dual meet season by hosting the Sun Devils in front of a hopefully sold-out crowd at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Hahn. “I’m excited for the opportunity to bring the Jackrabbit fans into a great venue and continue to grow excitement for wrestling in the region.”

“We’re excited at the opportunity to compete in the Sanford Pentagon and face a top 20 team in South Dakota State University,” said Zeke Jones, Arizona State head coach. “They have some tough kids, and I know they will be ready to battle.”

The two squads met in dual action last November, with Arizona State recording a 25-13 victory on its home mat in Tempe, Arizona.

Tickets range from $10-$50 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 11 at Ticketmaster.com and the Sanford Pentagon Box Office. SDSU wrestling season ticket holders will have the opportunity to participate in an online-only presale from 10 a.m. on May 9 to 10 p.m. on May 10. Student tickets start at $8 and are available only at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.