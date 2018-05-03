Lennox 6th Grader Advances in Doodle 4 Google Art Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Google constantly changes its homepage with new artwork.

Sometimes it honors notable public figures, but soon it could show off the hard work of a South Dakota sixth grader.

11-year-old Kathryn Loewe from Lennox is advancing in the nationwide Doodle 4 Google contest as the representative from South Dakota.

US Senator Mike Rounds and representatives from Google surprised Kathryn at her school assembly on Thursday. She says she entered her drawing in the contest last-minute, on a whim. She’s a big fan of science and hopes her work will inspire others.

“I didn’t think that I was going to get this. I thought I’d just be one of all the many people, but I got it and I’m thinking science is going to make a bigger impact now,” said Kathryn.

Kathryn’s drawing is going up against winners from the 49 other states and three US territories. You can vote for her artwork to be displayed on Google’s homepage on May 7th here: doodles.google.com.