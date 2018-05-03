Lennox Student Advances in Google Art Contest

LENNOX, S.D. — Google constantly changes its homepage with new artwork. Sometimes it honors notable public figures. Soon it could show off the hard work of a South Dakota sixth grader.

Thursday afternoon was a big moment for 11 year old Kathryn Loewe from Lennox. She’s advancing in the nationwide Doodle 4 Google contest as the representative from South Dakota.

“It means so much. It’s not everyday anybody gets to do these things or certainly not me. I’m from South Dakota. Kind of that middle state,” says Loewe.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and people from Google surprised Kathryn at her school assembly.

“I realized oh my gosh it’s google, and they started talking about the Doodle 4 Google. I did that I did that,” Loewe.

Google has hosted the contest for 10 years. This year’s theme is ‘What Inspires Me’. They say they received over 200,000 submissions nationwide.

Kathryn says she entered her drawing in the contest last-minute on a whim.

“I didn’t think that I was going to get this. I thought I’d just be one of all the many people, but I got it and I’m thinking science is going to make a bigger impact now,” says Loewe.

She’s a big fan of science and hopes her work will inspire others.

“There should be more women in science but it’s not just more women but everybody’s got to get more involved in science,” says Loewe.

Lennox Principal Darin Eich says Kathryn’s example is a lesson everyone can benefit from.

“We always try to preach to our students’ effort and attitude are everything, and I think she is a true testament that if you give effort and you have a positive attitude anything can happen,” says Eich.

Kathryn’s drawing is going up against winners from the 49 other states and three U.S. territories to possibly be the headliner for the popular search engine.

You can vote for Kathryn’s artwork to be displayed on Google’s homepage on May 7th at doodle4google.com